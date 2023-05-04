Auto

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder becomes costlier: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 04, 2023, 01:46 pm 3 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese carmaker Toyota has increased the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India for the second time this year. The strong-hybrid SUV model is now Rs. 60,000 dearer than before and starts at Rs. 10.73 lakh for the base E Neo Drive variant. The company has likely hiked the price of the vehicle to counter the rising input costs.

Firstly, a quick look at the Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder sports a sculpted hood, 'Crystal Acrylic' grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 9.0-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter K-series mild-hybrid petrol engine (103hp/137Nm) and a 1.5-liter TNGA strong-hybrid petrol motor (114hp/141Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price begins at Rs. 10.7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a chrome-surrounded NEXWave grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, split-style headlights, and signature tri-LED DRLs. The SUV gets a spacious dual-tone cabin with a head-up display, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. It is fueled by the same 1.5-liter TNGA strong-hybrid engine (114hp/141Nm) and a 1.5-liter K-series mild-hybrid petrol unit (103hp/137Nm) as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Hyundai Creta: Price starts at Rs. 10.87 lakh

Hyundai CRETA features a clamshell bonnet, tri-beam LED headlight with split-type DRLs, roof rails, skid plates, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. On the inside, the five-seater cabin gets automatic climate control with rear AC vents, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that develops 113hp/250Nm.

Kia Seltos: Price begins at Rs. 10.89 lakh

Kia Seltos flaunts a signature tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The spacious all-black cabin features leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, and reclining rear seats. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm).

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 15 lakh

Tata Harrier gets projector headlights, silvered skid plates, flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. Inside, the five-seater cabin has ventilated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment console, automatic climate control with an air purifier, electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and ADAS functions. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec, inline-four turbo-diesel engine that churns out 168hp/350Nm.

All-new Citroen C3 Aircross will soon join the list

With an expected price tag of Rs. 10 lakh, the Citroen C3 Aircross is a notable mention. The SUV features a sleek grille with the 'Double Chevron' logo, 17-inch alloy wheels, and bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs. Inside, it gets fabric upholstery, manual AC with roof-mounted rear AC vents, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. It is offered with a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine (108.4hp/190Nm).