2024 BMW i5 reveal on May 24: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 04, 2023, 11:22 am 2 min read

2024 BMW i5 will feature Matrix LED headlights (Photo credit: BMW)

After showcasing the near-production prototype to a select few, German marque BMW has now officially teased the 2024 i5 ahead of its debut on May 24. The all-electric sedan will likely be getting a sporty M Performance version as well. The teaser showcases the silhouette and front elements, includig an illuminated grille. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming e-sedan.

Why does this story matter?

Praised by critics and customers for its balanced handling characteristics and luxurious cabin, the 5 Series has been one of the most popular models for BMW in recent years.

However, with electrification becoming a priority in the automotive world, the luxury carmaker has now decided to introduce an all-electric model to the 5 series line-up.

It will officially debut on May 24.

The sedan will feature a new-age illuminated kidney grille

On the outside, the upcoming BMW i5 will retain a few design elements from its ICE-powered sibling. The e-sedan will feature a long and sculpted hood, swept-back Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a new-age illuminated kidney grille, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, chromed window lining, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear end.

It will house a dual 12.3-inch screen setup

On the inside, the 2024 BMW i5 will get a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin. It will feature a minimalist dashboard design with brushed metal elements, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and dual 12.3-inch screen setup with iDrive 8 OS. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by a dual-motor setup

On the performance front, the upcoming BMW i5 would draw power from a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, that will be linked to a large battery pack. The e-sedan is expected to offer a range of over 400km on a charge.

What to expect from the 2024 BMW i5?

BMW will likely announce the pricing and availability details of the 2024 i5 at the launch event, scheduled for May 24. It happens to be the first EV in the iconic 5 series range for the carmaker. Apart from a standard version, we can expect the company to reveal a sporty M Performance variant as well.