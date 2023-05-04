Auto

How Ducati Monster SP stacks against BMW F 900 R

May 04, 2023

Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels

Following its introduction in the global markets last year, Ducati has finally launched its Monster SP motorcycle in India. It has a sporty appearance, comes with several electronic riding aids, and runs on a 937cc, V-twin Testastretta engine. In our market, the two-wheeler takes on the BMW F 900 R. However, which one is a better choice? Let us see.

The F 900 R looks more stylish

Ducati Monster SP sports split-type seats, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a dual-tip exhaust, a flyscreen, a full-LED lighting setup, a 4.3-inch TFT color instrument cluster, and 17-inch cast alloy wheels. BMW F 900 R has a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, and a digital instrument console. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels.

The Monster SP weighs less and stores more fuel

Ducati Monster SP has a wheelbase of 1,472mm, a fuel storage capacity of 14 liters, and weighs 186kg. Meanwhile, BMW F 900 R stores 13 liters of fuel, offers a wheelbase of 1,518mm, and tips the scales at 211kg.

Monster SP gets a more powerful engine

Ducati Monster SP is fueled by a 937cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled Testastretta engine that puts out 111hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 93Nm. The BMW F 900 R draws power from an 895cc, water-cooled, four-stroke mill that generates a maximum power of 99hp and a peak torque of 91Nm. Both models get a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Both bikes offer a bevy of safety equipment

The Monster SP and F 900 R are equipped with disc brakes, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and riding modes. The former also offers wheelie control, launch control, and power modes, while the latter gets automatic stability control and engine braking control. Suspension duties are handled by inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ducati Monster SP carries a price tag of Rs. 15.95 lakh, while the BMW F 900 R falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.8-10.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both bikes are almost evenly matched when it comes to features and specifications. However, our vote goes to the F 900 R for its significantly lower price tag.