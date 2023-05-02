Auto

Ducati Monster SP launched at Rs. 15.95 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

Ducati Monster SP offers heated grips and traction control (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati has launched the SP version of its Monster motorbike in India. To recall, it debuted in the global markets last year. As for the highlights, the bike flaunts an aggressive look and offers a bevy of electronic riding aids, including traction control and cornering ABS. It is fueled by a 937cc, V-twin Testastretta engine that puts out 111hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

The Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused yet road-legal motorcycle. It promises several cosmetic and mechanical upgrades in comparison to the standard Monster model.

The vehicle's good looks, long list of features, and excellent performance will surely appeal to buyers on our shores.

Here, the two-wheeler goes against rivals such as the BMW F 900 R and the Kawasaki Z900.

The bike has cast alloy rims and a flyscreen

Ducati Monster SP sits on an aluminum alloy frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-type seats, a twin-tip exhaust, a USB socket, and a small flyscreen. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT color instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch cast alloy wheels. It stores 14 liters of fuel and weighs 186kg.

It runs on a 111hp, V-twin engine

Ducati Monster SP is backed by a 937cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled Testastretta engine that generates 111hp of power and a peak torque of 93Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter.

It gets 43mm inverted front forks

For the rider's safety, Ducati Monster SP is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, and launch control. It also gets riding modes and power modes. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end. Both are sourced from Ohlins.

Ducati Monster SP: Pricing

In India, the Ducati Monster SP carries a price tag of Rs. 15.95 lakh. Meanwhile, the standard Monster sports a price figure of Rs. 12.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).