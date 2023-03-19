Auto

Top features of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV explained

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 produces 302hp of power (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2024 version of the GLB for the global markets. The SUV now features a subtle refresh with a new 'Spectral Blue' metallic paint option, slightly tweaked headlights and taillamps, and redesigned alloy wheels. It also gets a 48V hybrid system that provides an additional boost of 13hp. Here's a look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

Conceptualized to fill a niche between the subcompact GLA and the mid-size GLC models, the Mercedes-Benz GLB became the smallest SUV for the brand to offer a third row of seats.

Now, the company has revealed the subtly refreshed 2024 version of its capable SUV. It has a 48V hybrid system and an updated MBUX infotainment panel to appeal to a wider customer base.

The GLB flaunts a butch-looking boxy SUV silhouette

While retaining the overall styling cues of the outgoing model, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB now has a butch-looking boxy silhouette, typically associated with an SUV. It features a long and muscular bonnet, a large chrome-slatted grille, swept-back matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, OVMs, flared wheel arches, and all-new 18-20-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a 'Spectral Blue' metallic color option.

It gets premium Nappa leather upholstery for an upmarket feel

On the inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB remains majorly unchanged from the outgoing vehicle. The SUV has a spacious seven-seater cabin (5+2) with premium Nappa leather upholstery on the seats, door pads, and a multifunctional steering wheel for an upmarket feel. It also gets multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and brushed metallic trims and switches for added appeal.

The SUV is equipped with multiple ADAS functions as standard

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB now gains additional safety features as standard. The SUV comes equipped with active brake assist with visual and acoustic warning and autonomous braking, automatic high-beam assist, active parking assist with 'PARKTRONIC' functions and a 360-degree-view camera, and radar-based adaptive cruise control. Seven airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and pre-tensioned seatbelts are also offered for enhanced protection.

It gets an updated MBUX infotainment system

Unlike the 7.0-inch screens on the outgoing model, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB now gets dual 10.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment panel. The infotainment system runs the latest version of the brand's MBUX OS and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For added convenience, the SUV also features USB-C ports for the second row, with improved charging power.

It is offered with a capable hybrid powertrain

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a 48V hybrid system. The mill is available in two tunes: 221hp/350Nm (GLB250) and 302hp/400Nm (AMG GLB 35). Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.