Auto

Cars with RDE-compliant engines you can buy under Rs. 40L

Cars with RDE-compliant engines you can buy under Rs. 40L

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 19, 2023, 12:03 pm 3 min read

BS6 Phase 2 norms will be implemented in April (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

With the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms set to be implemented from April onward, all automakers have been busy updating their offerings to comply with the new regulations. This has resulted in a slew of launches in recent months, from entry-level hatchbacks to full-size premium SUVs. Here's a look at our top pick of cars with RDE-compliant engines, under Rs. 40 lakh in India.

Hyundai i20 is one of the most feature-loaded hatchbacks

Starting at Rs. 7.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai i20 is one of the most feature-laden hatchbacks in India. The hatchback gets projector LED headlights, a blacked-out grille, a shark-fin antenna, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The five-seater cabin features automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine (81.86hp/114.74Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (118.36hp/171.62Nm).

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers most value-for-your-money in sedan segment

With a starting price tag of Rs. 8.9 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers the most value for money on our shores. The sedan has a long and sculpted bonnet, sweptback projector LED headlights, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, there is a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, multiple airbags, and ESP. It runs on a 1.5-liter, K-series, inline-four petrol engine (102hp/138Nm).

Kia Carens has a spacious cabin with various feel-good features

Available from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the Kia Carens is best suited for larger families. The MPV features LED headlights with split-style DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. The six/seven-seater cabin gets an air purifier, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (113hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine (138hp/242Nm).

The "Argyle" pattern inspires MG Hector's design

Starting at Rs. 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Hector's design is inspired by the Argyle pattern from Scotland. The SUV sports a chrome-studded grille, all-LED lighting, and 18-inch wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin features ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, and a 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel. It is offered with a 2.0-liter diesel (168hp/350Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid (141hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (141hp/250Nm).

Jeep Meridian is a capable mid-size premium SUV

With a starting price tag of Rs. 30.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Meridian offers rugged looks and a capable engine. The premium SUV features LED headlamps, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, connected LED taillamps, and roof rails. It offers a seven-seater cabin with six airbags, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a sunroof, ADAS, and USB chargers. It is backed by a 2.0-liter diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).