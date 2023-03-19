Auto

Is 2023 Kia Sonet better than Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Mar 19, 2023

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors has introduced the 2023 iteration of the Sonet in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated car now features RDE-compliant engines with idle start/stop technology as standard. The vehicle aims to dethrone Maruti Suzuki Brezza from the top spot in the sub-4m SUV category. However, does it pack enough punch now?

Why does this story matter?

Sonet has been one of the most popular vehicles for Kia Motors in India. The compact SUV crossed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone on our shores last year.

Now, the company has refreshed the model with minor upgrades for MY-2023.

It still has an uphill task to go up against the leader in the sub-4m segment, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Kia Sonet is more pleasing to the eye

The 2023 Kia Sonet features a sculpted bonnet, a signature tiger-nose grille, sweptback LED headlights, flared wheel arches, 16-inch designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs, roof rails, 16-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Dimensions-wise, Brezza is longer than the Sonet (1,685mm v/s 1,642mm).

Kia Sonet is offered with more engine options

The 2023 Kia Sonet draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81hp/115Nm, a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that produces 117hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel mill in two states of tune: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-liter, K15C, K-series engine with mild-hybrid technology that churns out 102hp/137Nm in petrol-only avatar and 86.6hp/121.5Nm in CNG guise.

Both SUVs feature an electric sunroof and six airbags

The Kia Sonet has a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an electric sunroof, an air purifier, connected car functions, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a spacious cabin with a head-up display, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree-view camera. Both SUVs are equipped with six airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Kia Sonet is available between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza ranges between Rs. 8.19 lakh and Rs. 14.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). We believe that the 2023 Sonet makes more sense on our shores, as it offers quirky looks, a tech-forward cabin, and more engine options compared to its rival.