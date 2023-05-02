Auto

KTM 390 Adventure V launched at Rs. 3.39 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2023, 01:54 pm 2 min read

KTM 390 Adventure V borrows the suspension setup from the 390 Duke (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has introduced the 390 Adventure V motorcycle in India. It has a lower seat height and a different suspension setup compared to the standard 390 Adventure. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids. It is fueled by an OBD 2-compliant 373cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 43hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

After the standard 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X, KTM has introduced a new V variant to boost the vehicle's accessibility on our shores.

The V model is visually identical to the new 390 Adventure and does not miss out on features.

Here, the vehicle rivals the likes of the BMW G 310 GS and the Benelli TRK 251.

The bike sports a windshield and alloy rims

KTM 390 Adventure V has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, a raised windscreen, and alloy rims shod in dual-sport tires. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting and packs a digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity. It has a seat height of 830mm, which is 25mm less than that of the standard 390 Adventure.

It runs on a 43hp, 373cc engine

KTM 390 Adventure V draws power from an OBD 2-compliant 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 43hp of power and 37Nm of torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter.

It gets a KTM 390 Duke-sourced suspension setup

In terms of safety equipment, the KTM 390 Adventure V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear rims. It also comes with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by a setup borrowed from the KTM 390 Duke. There are 43mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

KTM 390 Adventure V: Pricing

In India, the KTM 390 Adventure V carries a price tag of Rs. 3.39 lakh, which is the same as the standard 390 Adventure. Meanwhile, the Adventure X model is priced at Rs. 2.81 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).