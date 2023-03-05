Auto

What to expect from Mahindra Bolero Neo's N8R variant

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is planning to introduce an all-new N8R variant for the Bolero Neo in India. The new model will bridge the gap between the N8 and N10 trim levels in the current line-up. In the latest development, the SUV was spotted at a dealer's yard ahead of its launch. So, what can we expect from the new N8R variant?

Bolero Neo was designed by Mahindra as a more urban-focused alternative to the legendary Bolero. It was essentially a rebadged version of the TUV300 model.

Based on the platform from the third-generation Scorpio, the compact SUV is capable of tackling rough terrain and broken patches of roads with relative ease.

The new variant will feature a BS6 Phase 2 compliant "mHAWK100" diesel engine.

The SUV will flaunt a clamshell bonnet and steel wheels

On the design front, the Mahindra Bolero Neo N8R will retain the overall silhouette. The SUV will flaunt a muscular clamshell bonnet, a vertical-slatted grille, swept-back halogen headlights, ORVMs, squared-out windows, and 15-inch steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Vertically-positioned taillights, a rear wiper and washer unit, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be backed by a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine

The N8R variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo will draw power from a BS6 Phase 2 compliant 1.5-liter "mHAWK100" diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 101.4hp and a peak torque of 260Nm. The motor should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The car will feature a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the Mahindra Bolero Neo N8R variant will get a spacious seven-seater (5+2) cabin. The SUV will feature a minimalist dashboard, two-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, power windows, an engine start-stop button, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. Passengers' safety would be ensured by dual airbags, ABS, and EBD.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Bolero Neo N8R variant should likely be disclosed by Mahindra in the coming weeks. We expect it to carry a premium over the N8 trim, which costs Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.