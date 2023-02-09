Auto

Jeep India launches 'Club Edition' of Compass and Meridian SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 09, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Jeep Meridian Club Edition rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Jeep)

US-based SUV specialist Jeep has introduced a special "Club Edition" model of the Compass and Meridian SUVs in India at Rs. 20.99 lakh and Rs. 27.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. The special edition cars are based on their respective entry-level trims and are on sale till February 28. The changes to the limited-run models are only cosmetic in nature.

Why does this story matter?

Jeep celebrated its fifth anniversary in India last year. The SUV maker has become quite popular among offroading enthusiasts on our shores due to the reliable Fiat-sourced engines and capable shift-on-fly four-wheel-drive system.

Both the Compass and Meridian models are based on FCA's Small Common Components and Systems (SCCS) platform and are manufactured at the brand's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra.

Jeep Compass Club Edition

The Jeep Compass Club Edition retains the overall silhouette of the standard model and gets various cosmetic updates such as a dual-tone color scheme, a new graphic on the sculpted bonnet, and the 'Club Edition' badging on the tailgate. Inside, the five-seater cabin has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a reverse parking camera as standard.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-diesel engine

The Jeep Compass Club Edition is powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-liter, Multijet, turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 168hp/350Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox that does duty on the base Sport MT trim level as well.

Jeep Meridian Club Edition

The Jeep Meridian Club Edition undercuts the Limited 4x2 trim by Rs. 2.35 lakh. It sports a handful of add-ons such as a dual-tone paint scheme, a side-rail-mounted roof rack, one-piece side steps, black decals on bonnet, and a 'Club Edition' badge on the tailgate. The seven-seater SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a nine-speaker Alpine sound system, and a digital instrument cluster.

It draws power from a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Jeep Meridian Club Edition is offered with the same 2.0-liter, Multijet, turbocharged diesel engine that is available in the Compass. The mill generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.