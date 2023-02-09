Auto

Aprilia RS 440, Typhoon 125, Vespa Touring's India launch confirmed

Aprilia Typhoon 125 will likely feature an all-LED lighting setup

Italian automotive conglomerate Piaggio is gearing up to unveil all-new models under the Vespa and Aprilia sub-brands in India this year. The list will include Vespa Touring and Aprilia SR Typhoon scooters as well as KTM RC 390-rivaling RS 440 middleweight supersport motorcycle. The bike has been spotted doing test runs, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Why does this story matter?

Both the Aprilia and Vespa brands have generated a loyal fan base in India in recent years.

While their offerings do not sell in large numbers when compared to their rivals, both brands are known for their potent two-wheelers.

Now Aprilia is planning to enter the middleweight motorcycle segment with an all-new supersport offering to expand its reach on our shores.

Vespa Touring edition

Vespa will be updating its line-up with a Touring edition model for the Indian market. When launched, the upcoming scooter is expected to feature touring-focused accessories such as an apron-mounted rack and a rear-top rack with integrated grab rails, along with new color schemes and redesigned multi-spoke alloy wheels. It will likely be offered with both updated 125cc and 150cc engine options.

Aprilia Typhoon 125

Aprilia will be introducing a new Typhoon 125 in India as an entry-level model. The sporty scooter will come equipped with an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a USB charger, a fully-digital instrument cluster, blacked-out 12-inch alloy wheels, a Combined Braking System (CBS), a ribbed-pattern seat, and sharp-looking mirrors. It will likely draw power from a revamped OBD-II-compliant 125cc engine.

Aprilia RS 440

Aprilia RS 440 will feature a design inspired by the RS 660. The KTM RC 390-rivaling supersport offering will flaunt a full fairing, LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, and a TFT instrument cluster. The motorcycle is expected to get an all-new sub-400cc liquid-cooled engine.

How much will they cost?

The Aprilia Typhoon 125 and Vespa Touring edition scooters will cost around Rs. 1 lakh while the Aprilia RS 440 will be priced at around Rs. 4 lakh. The Typhoon 125 is expected to arrive by April and the RS 440 should debut around September.