Buying a car with turbo engine? Know pros and cons

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 11:53 am 3 min read

Turbocharged engines are highly fuel efficient (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Efficiency is the buzzword nowadays and it also extends to the auto industry. To achieve this, carmakers are fitting turbocharged engines in their vehicles. These mills are lightweight, put out more power compared to naturally aspirated motors, and are also more fuel-efficient. As vehicular emission norms are becoming stricter worldwide, using turbocharged engines is a no-brainer. So, how do they work? Let us see.

What are turbocharged engines?

Turbocharged engines utilize turbines to suck in gases from the exhaust outlet and push them into the combustion chamber. This fills the cylinders with more air and creates a powerful burn. At higher RPMs, the power output of such mills increases. The pressure of the air inside the chamber is higher than normal atmospheric pressure. This in turn aids in producing more power.

What are the pros of using turbocharged engines?

Even smaller capacity engines in a turbocharged guise deliver a lot of power and higher fuel economy figures. This is because the extra power comes from the extra air sucked by the turbines. It is independent of the quality/quantity of fuel pushed into the combustion chamber. Since waste gases are used to boost power outputs, such motors are good for the environment as well.

They are space-saving and have lower maintenance costs

As mentioned earlier, turbochargers can be fitted to small-capacity or smaller engines. Small mills are not only space-saving but also economical, as they have lower maintenance costs compared to bigger engines. Compared to naturally aspirated units with a linear power curve, motors fitted with turbochargers deliver a much higher top-end horsepower. This makes the latter much more powerful.

What are the cons?

Cars with turbocharged engines are costlier than those with naturally aspirated mills. This is due to the complicated nature of the motors' build which shoots up prices. Also, turbo engines may suffer from a phenomenon called pre-ignition. When accelerating hard, the engine's pressure might spike considerably, and the raw fuel might ignite before the spark plug does so.

The engines lag and run only on premium fuel

Since turbocharged engines may suffer from pre-ignition, many cars equipped with them are mandated to run on only premium fuel (high-octane petroleum). Separately, to boost power outputs, the compressor has to hit a minimum speed, and this results in a delay in power delivery. Almost all turbocharged motors face some sort of lag and may not appeal to drivers who prefer instant power.