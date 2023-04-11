Auto

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 v/s Indian Chief Dark Horse

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 11, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox

US automaker Harley-Davidson has launched the 2023 Fat Bob 114 motorcycle in the Indian market. As for the highlights, the motorbike has an imposing design, many electronic riding aids, and a powerful 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. In our country, the vehicle goes against the Indian Chief Dark Horse from Indian Motorcycle. So, which one is a better buy? Let us see.

The Fat Bob is visually more appealing

The Fat Bob 114 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a twin-tip exhaust, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It gets full-LED lighting and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The bike is offered in Gray Haze, Vivid Black, and Redline Red colors. Dark Horse offers a rider-only saddle, a curved fuel tank, alloy rims, a digital instrument cluster, all-LED lighting, and a lengthy dual-tip exhaust.

The Dark Horse has bigger dimensions and stores more fuel

The Fat Bob 114 has a ground clearance of 119.3mm, a wheelbase of 1,615.4mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 13.24 liters. Meanwhile, the Dark Horse stores 15.1 liters of fuel, has a ground clearance of 125mm, and a wheelbase of 1,626mm.

The Dark Horse has a slighter bigger engine

The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 runs on a 1,868cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that generates a maximum power of 92.5hp and a peak torque of 160Nm. On the other hand, the Indian Chief Dark Horse is backed by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 mill that makes 162Nm of torque. Both the bikes get a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Dark Horse comes with more safety equipment

Fat Bob 114 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, electronic cruise control, 43mm inverted forks on the front side, and a coil-over mono-shock unit on the rear end. Indian Chief Dark Horse comes with disc brakes on both ends, ABS, and three ride modes: Tour, Standard, and Sport. It gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 20.49-20.68 lakh. Meanwhile, the Indian Chief Dark Horse costs between Rs. 22.13-22.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Dark Horse might be costlier, but our vote is in its favor as it offers bigger dimensions, more safety equipment, and a superior engine compared to its rival.