Ravichandran Ashwin's Dindigul Dragons accused of ball-tampering in TNPL: Details
What's the story
Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been accused of ball-tampering during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).
The allegations were made by the Madurai Panthers, who lodged an official complaint against Ashwin and his team, Dindigul Dragons.
They claimed that the Dragons used chemically-treated towels to tamper with the ball during their match on June 14. This, in turn, made the ball heavier.
Here are further details.
Evidence requested
Madurai Panthers asked to provide proof of their claims
In light of these serious allegations, the TNPL's CEO Prasanna Kannan has asked the Madurai Panthers to give proof of their claims.
He said, "They have filed a complaint, which we have acknowledged. Though they have to lodge any complaints within 24 hours of the game, we have still accepted it and have asked them to furnish proof of their allegations."
Towel regulations
Kannan's clarification on towel rule
Kannan clarified that the TNPL allows the use of towels provided by the league to dry the ball in front of umpires.
This is due to rain interruptions during matches amid Tamil Nadu's monsoon season.
He also stressed that umpires regularly check balls after sixes or dismissals and found no issues with it during this particular match.
COO's remarks
Madurai Panthers COO writes letter to TNPL authorities
S Mahesh, the COO of Madurai Panthers, wrote a letter to TNPL authorities about the incident.
According to Mahesh, Dindigul Dragons tampered with the ball despite multiple warnings.
"A serious case of ball tampering occurred during our recent match against Dindigul Dragons. Despite repeated warnings, the Dindigul team blatantly tampered with the ball," Mahesh said in his letter.
Response issued
What next?
Responding to the allegations, Kannan said, "If they don't provide any evidence, then Madurai will face due sanctions."
He also added that an independent committee would be formed if their claims were found to be true.
Notably, the match in question was played after a brief rain delay in Salem on June 14.
Dindigul won by nine wickets after chasing down 151 in 12.3 overs. Ashwin returned wicketless before scoring a 29-ball 49 in the chase.