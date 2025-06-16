What's the story

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been accused of ball-tampering during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The allegations were made by the Madurai Panthers, who lodged an official complaint against Ashwin and his team, Dindigul Dragons.

They claimed that the Dragons used chemically-treated towels to tamper with the ball during their match on June 14. This, in turn, made the ball heavier.

Here are further details.