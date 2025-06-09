'Love to come out and lead,' says Shreyas Iyer
What's the story
Days after leading Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, Shreyas Iyer once again showcased his leadership skills by taking the SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the T20 Mumbai League semi-finals.
The veteran cricketer has been instrumental in his team's success, winning four out of five league-stage matches.
Ahead of the semi-finals, Iyer spoke about his captaincy aspirations and how he handles pressure situations on the field.
Leadership style
'It brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility'
Iyer, known for his aggressive batting and calm demeanor, has struck a perfect balance between youth and experience in his squad.
He praised the unit as they head into the semis, reminiscing about his journey in the tournament.
"It brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility," he said, adding that as a captain he is always expected to perform at his best for the team.
Captaining journey
'I love the fact to come out and lead'
Iyer, who has been captaining since he was 22, spoke about his love for leading a team.
He said he has enjoyed every moment of it and embraced the responsibility. "I love the fact to come out and lead," he said.
His captaincy skills have been on display throughout the season, making him a strong contender for future leadership roles in Indian cricket.
Focus tactics
How Iyer handles pressure situations
Iyer also opened up about his mental strategy in pressure situations. He led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final after a gap of 11 years.
"I just try to get into my zone and do things which are there in front of me," he said, adding that he tries to stay focused as much as possible and embrace the situation and crowd around him.
Record
Iyer broke records in IPL 2025
During the recently-concluded season, Iyer became the first player to lead three different sides to IPL finals.
Kolkata Knight Riders became the IPL 2024 champions under him, whereas Delhi Capitals were the IPL 2020 runners-up with Iyer at the helm.
Iyer had a stellar IPL 2025 season with the bat, having scored 650 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 155.87.
Information
Can Iyer become an all-format player for India?
Right now, Iyer is a Team India regular in just the ODI format. He was instrumental to the team's 2025 ICC Champions Trophy triumph. However, he is now reportedly in contention to get a spot in all three formats.