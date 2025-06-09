What's the story

Days after leading Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, Shreyas Iyer once again showcased his leadership skills by taking the SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the T20 Mumbai League semi-finals.

The veteran cricketer has been instrumental in his team's success, winning four out of five league-stage matches.

Ahead of the semi-finals, Iyer spoke about his captaincy aspirations and how he handles pressure situations on the field.