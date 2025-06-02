What's the story

Shreyas Iyer made history on Sunday, taking Punjab Kings to the final of the IPL 2025 season.

PBKS are the third franchise after Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to reach the coveted IPL final under Iyer's leadership.

Iyer, who won the IPL 2024 title with KKR, will aim to stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this season's finale.

We decode Iyer's stats versus RCB.