How has Shreyas Iyer fared versus RCB in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer made history on Sunday, taking Punjab Kings to the final of the IPL 2025 season.
PBKS are the third franchise after Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to reach the coveted IPL final under Iyer's leadership.
Iyer, who won the IPL 2024 title with KKR, will aim to stop Royal Challengers Bengaluru in this season's finale.
We decode Iyer's stats versus RCB.
Vs RCB
Iyer owns 4 half-centuries versus RCB
As per ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has scored 408 runs versus RCB from 17 matches at an average of 25.50.
His strike rate is a modest 120.35. He has hit four half-centuries versus the Challengers with a best score of 63.
In the IPL 2025 season, Iyer has fared poorly versus RCB, scoring 7, 6 and 2 in three meetings. He averages 5 in this regard.
Numbers
Iyer's overall IPL stats and performance this season
Overall in the IPL, Iyer has scored 3,730 runs from 132 matches at an average of 34.53. His strike rate is 133.40.
Iyer owns 27 fifties with the best of 97*. Notably, he has hit over 150 sixes (152) and 300 fours (314).
In IPL 2025, Iyer has collected 603 runs from 16 matches at 54.81. He has clobbered 6 fifties (SR: 175.80).
Vs Hazlewood
Iyer has struggled against RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood
As per ESPNcricinfo, pacer Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer four times from six IPL innings.
The batter averages just 2.75 in this battle. He has scored a lean 11 runs from 22 balls. 15 deliveries have been dot balls.
Only Andre Russell (5) has dismissed Iyer more times in the cash-rich league.