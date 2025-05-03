What's the story

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th game of IPL 2025 on May 4.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host this contest.

This mid-table clash is important for both sides as they look to seal a playoff berth.

Currently, PBKS are fourth on the points table with six wins from 10 games, while LSG are sixth with five wins from 11 matches.

Here is the match preview.