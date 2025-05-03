IPL 2025: PBKS, LSG meet in important mid-table clash
What's the story
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th game of IPL 2025 on May 4.
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will host this contest.
This mid-table clash is important for both sides as they look to seal a playoff berth.
Currently, PBKS are fourth on the points table with six wins from 10 games, while LSG are sixth with five wins from 11 matches.
Here is the match preview.
Pitch conditions
HPCA Stadium pitch report
The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is famous for its pace-friendly conditions.
Fast bowlers can expect a lot of assistance as the ball tends to move, making it difficult for batsmen.
The small boundaries at this venue help batsmen score runs quickly, while spinners need to bowl tight lines as the ball doesn't turn here much.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
Team performance
PBKS's recent form and playoff prospects
The Punjab Kings are riding high on their win over Chennai Super Kings, courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's sensational show.
With a near-certain berth in the playoffs, PBKS would be looking to capitalize on the batting unit's recent form.
Iyer had said he was confident the team would qualify for the playoffs.
A couple of wins from their remaining four games should do the job for the Kings.
Team challenges
LSG's struggle and need for a turnaround
Lucknow Super Giants are going through a tough phase, having lost their last match against Mumbai Indians by 54 runs. They also lost to Punjab Kings earlier this season.
This match is important for them as they look for redemption.
The team is banking on captain Rishabh Pant to come out of his slump and guide them to victory in this must-win game.
H2H
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG have not met PBKS much since the former's debut in 2022.
Out of the five matches played between the two teams, LSG have won thrice.
Notably, Punjab Kings won by 8 wickets when these two teams met earlier in the season.
Fifties from Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer helped PBKS chase down 172.
Lineups
Predicted playing XIs
PBKS predicted playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh. Impact sub: Harpreet Brar.
LSG predicted playing XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (WK & C), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Prince Yadav. Impact sub: Mayank Yadav.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Shreyas Iyer has scored 335 runs across six matches away from home this season. His strike rate in these games goes up to 191.42.
With 13 scalps apiece, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are PBKS' leading wicket-takers this year.
Nicholas Pooran is leading run-getter for LSG with 404 runs at a strike rate of 203.01.
LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has taken 10 wickets so far with his economy being an impressive 7.75.
Poll