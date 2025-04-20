What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) produced an excellent all-round display against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 37 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur.

Spinners starred for RCB as they restricted PBKS to a total of 157/6. Fine fifties from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal meant RCB prevailed comfortably.

This performance came just two days after PBKS thrashed RCB in Bengaluru.

Here are the key stats.