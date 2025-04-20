IPL 2025: All-round RCB earn redemption vs PBKS in Mullanpur
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) produced an excellent all-round display against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 37 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur.
Spinners starred for RCB as they restricted PBKS to a total of 157/6. Fine fifties from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal meant RCB prevailed comfortably.
This performance came just two days after PBKS thrashed RCB in Bengaluru.
Here are the key stats.
PBKS innings
PBKS surrender to RCB spinners
Punjab Kings started their innings with a bang in the powerplay, courtesy of Priyansh Arya (33) and Prabhsimran Singh's (21) aggressive batting.
However, a spectacular spell from Krunal Pandya ignited a collapse as the team went from 42/0 to 76/4.
Decent contributions from Josh Inglis (29), Shashank Singh (31*), and Marco Jansen (25*) meant PBKS eventually finished at 157/6.
Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma also took two wickets in his impressive spell.
RCB's chase
Comfortable chase for RCB
RCB were off to a poor start as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Philip Salt in the opening over.
Kohli then joined impact-sub Padikkal (61) as the duo took the game away from PBKS with a 103-run stand.
Padikkal dominated the stand with a spectacular batting.
Kohli (73*) remained unbeaten till the end as RCB (159/3) prevailed in 18.5 overs.
Krunal
Krunal's fine run away from home
Pandya finished his magnificent spell with 2/25 from four overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his other spells in away games this season read 3/29(4) vs KKR in Kolkata, 0/26(2) vs CSK in Chennai, 4/45(4) vs MI in Mumbai, and 1/29(4) vs RR in Jaipur.
Interestingly, Krunal went wicket-less in each of his three home games this year as RCB lost all three.
Overall, Krunal owns 10 wickets from five away games this year at an economy of 8.55.
Information
86 wickets for Krunal in the IPL
Playing his 135th IPL match, Krunal has raced to 86 wickets. He averages 32.82 with his economy rate being 7.47. Versus PBKS, the left-arm spinner has taken 10 wickets from 17 matches at an economy of 7.96.
Information
Fine spell from Suyash as well
Krunal was well supported by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma who finished with 2/26 from four overs. Australian dashers Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis were his victims. He now owns four wickets from seven games this season at an economy of 8.37.
PBKS batters
Contributions from Prabhsimran and Shashank
Prabhsimran Singh played a fine cameo up from, 33 off 17 balls which was laced with five fours and a six.
In eight matches this season, he has raced to 208 runs at a strike rate of 168.54.
Meanwhile, Shashank Singh was the only other PBKS batter to score over 30.
He made an unbeaten 31-ball 33 to help Punjab post a competitive score. Shashank now owns 158 runs in IPL 2025 at 52.66.
Rivalry
Arshdeep traps Salt yet again
As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has now dismissed Salt four times in the five T20 innings he has bowled to the batter.
This includes two dismissals in T20Is as well. Salt has managed just 25 runs off 32 balls in this battle at a paltry strike rate of 78.12.
Each of these four dismissals have come in the powerplay.
Only Sam Curran has trapped Salt more times in the format (5).
Padikkal
Maiden fifty of the season for Padikkal
Padikkal's 61 off 35 balls saw him smoke five fours and four maximums.
This was his maiden fifty in IPL 2025 as he has raced to 180 runs from seven games at 30.
With this knock, he has raced to 1,739 runs from 71 IPL games at 25.57 (50s: 10, 100: 1).
239 of his runs have come in nine games against PBKS at 26.55 (50s: 2).
Kohli
Kohli surpasses Warner's record for most IPL 50-plus scores
Kohli created a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by scoring his 67th 50-plus score.
With the latest half-century, Kohli has gone past David Warner's previous record of 66 such scores.
Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 59 fifties as his tally of eight IPL tons is also the most for any batter.
The star batter has also completed 101 T20 fifties. He is only behind Warner (108) on this list.
Season
300-plus runs for Kohli in IPL 2025
Kohli's brilliant innings against PBKS saw him score an unbeaten 73 off just 54 balls (7 fours, 1 six).
He is now sitting third on the IPL 2025 Orange Cap leaderboard, having raced to 322 runs from eight games at 64.4 (50s: 4).
Meanwhile, Kohli has been a run machine against PBKS.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns a tally of 1,104 runs against them at an average of 36.80. This includes one century and six fifties.
Information
Updates in points table
With five wins in eight games, RCB are now third in the IPL 2025 points table (NRR: +0.472). Each of their five wins have come in away games. Meanwhile, PBKS also boast five wins in eight games (NRR: +0.177). They are now fourth in the standings.