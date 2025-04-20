What's the story

Arshdeep Singh produced a brilliant first over in the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The match, played at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, saw Singh dismiss Phil Salt with a brilliant delivery.

He bowled a short ball around off-stump with real pace and aggression, surprising Salt who tried to pull but was caught by Josh Inglis.

Here we decode Arshdeep's dominance versus Salt in the 20-over format.