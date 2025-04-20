Arshdeep Singh dismisses Philip Salt for fourth time (T20s): Stats
What's the story
Arshdeep Singh produced a brilliant first over in the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The match, played at Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, saw Singh dismiss Phil Salt with a brilliant delivery.
He bowled a short ball around off-stump with real pace and aggression, surprising Salt who tried to pull but was caught by Josh Inglis.
Here we decode Arshdeep's dominance versus Salt in the 20-over format.
Early exit
Arshdeep traps Salt yet again
RCB, who were chasing 158, were off to a poor start in the second innings.
Arshdeep made his ball talk in the opening over as Salt walked back after scoring just one run off three balls.
The dismissal was a repeat of their previous clash last week in Bengaluru.
Arshdeep dismissed Salt in that game as well as PBKS prevailed. The latter made just four runs in that contest.
Rivalry
Salt vs Arshdeep in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Arshdeep has now dismissed Salt four times in the five T20 innings he has bowled to the batter.
This includes two dismissals in T20Is as well. Salt has managed just 25 runs off 32 balls in this battle at a paltry strike rate of 78.12.
Each of these four dismissals have come in the powerplay.
Only Sam Curran has trapped Salt more times in the format (5).
Season
Decoding their numbers in IPL 2025
Salt, who has been impressive in his debut season for RCB, has raced to 213 runs across eight innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 178.99 (50s: 2).
Meanwhile, Arshdeep completed 11 dismissals across eight innings this year with the wicket of Salt. Four of his wickets have come in the powerplay overs.