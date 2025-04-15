What's the story

Lockie Ferguson, the fast bowler for Punjab Kings (PBKS), is likely to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

James Hopes, PBKS's fast-bowling coach, said the same.

Ferguson had injured himself in a recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was seen clutching his left leg just below the hip after bowling only two balls in that game.