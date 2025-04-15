Injured Lockie Ferguson likely to miss remainder of IPL 2025
What's the story
Lockie Ferguson, the fast bowler for Punjab Kings (PBKS), is likely to miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
James Hopes, PBKS's fast-bowling coach, said the same.
Ferguson had injured himself in a recent match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was seen clutching his left leg just below the hip after bowling only two balls in that game.
Injury impact
Ferguson's injury details and impact on PBKS
Hopes said, "Ferguson is out indefinitely, and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought. I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury."
Notably, this setback comes after Ferguson had just recovered from a hamstring injury during the ILT20 in UAE.
His absence will hurt PBKS's bowling lineup as he has been key in their middle overs.
History
Ferguson's injury history and performance this season
This isn't the first time Ferguson has been hit by an injury.
He had missed the Champions Trophy in February due to a hamstring injury and was also ruled out last year with a calf injury which kept him out of ODIs against Sri Lanka.
Nevertheless, he has taken five wickets at an economy of 9.17 in his three matches this season.
Fielding challenges
PBKS's fielding issues and upcoming fixtures
PBKS has also been criticized for their fielding this season, with several dropped catches costing them dearly.
Hopes expressed disappointment over their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they couldn't capitalize on a good score due to dropped catches.
He revealed that PBKS has dropped 12 catches in total in the tournament.
Looking ahead, PBKS will face KKR and RCB twice each in their next four matches.