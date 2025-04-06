IPL 2025, PBKS vs RR: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Jofra Archer was superb for Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The Englishman floored Punjab Kings with three wickets for 25 runs from his 4 overs.
RR set PBKS a target of 206 runs. In response, the Kings managed 155/9, losing the contest by 50 runs.
Archer is our pick as Player of the Day.
Bowling
Three wickets for Archer
Archer started on a strong note, dismissing Impact Substitute Priyansh Arya with his very first ball of the innings.
Arya was opened up as the ball broke his defense.
Shreyas Iyer came in and unsettled Archer, but the speedster fought back as the former played a poor shot to be bowled out.
Archer then picked Arshdeep Singh's wicket in the 20th over.
Information
Archer makes a solid impact
Two wickets in the 1st over helped RR set the tone. Archer's two scalps in a massive run-chase pegged PBKS back upfront. The third wicket was icing on the cake. Archer bowled 14 dot balls in this match. This was a solid show.
Wickets
Archer goes past 50 wickets in the IPL
Playing his 44th IPL match, Archer has now raced past 50 wickets (52) at an average of 25.34.
Notably, he is the second Englishman to claim 50-plus IPL wickets after Sam Curran (58).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer owns 11 wickets from 9 matches against PBKS. He averages 27.45.
Overall in T20s, Archer has 207 scalps at 23.38.
Twitter Post
Player of the Match award
Masterclass in Pace and Precision 🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2025
For his fiery spell that set the tone early with the ball, Jofra Archer bags the Player of the Match award 🏆
Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/kjdEJydDWe#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRR | @JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/NO4A8KgY5H