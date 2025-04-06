What's the story

Jofra Archer was superb for Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The Englishman floored Punjab Kings with three wickets for 25 runs from his 4 overs.

RR set PBKS a target of 206 runs. In response, the Kings managed 155/9, losing the contest by 50 runs.

Archer is our pick as Player of the Day.