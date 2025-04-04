IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Presenting the key player battles
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of IPL 2025.
The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5.
While CSK have lost both their games after clinching their season opener, DC have prevailed in both their fixtures so far.
Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Mitchell Starc
Eyes will be on CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has already made two fifties this season.
His battle with Mitchell Starc, who claimed a fifer in his last outing, would be enticing.
Notably, Ruturaj hasn't been at his best against left-arm pacers in the IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the star batter has faced left-arm pacers in 40 IPL innings and has been dismissed 17 times, averaging 27.82.
#2
Shivam Dube vs Kuldeep Yadav
Though Shivam Dube has not really got going this season, DC would be aware of the damage he can inflict.
As he is known for his brilliance against spinners, his duel against Kuldeep Yadav will be an exciting spectacle.
Though Dube owns a strike rate of 169.71 against spinners since IPL 2023, he has been dismissed eight times across 25 innings in this regard.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep has claimed five wickets across two games this season.
#3
KL Rahul vs Noor Ahmad
As KL Rahul is batting in the middle-order this season, his clash with the in-form Noor Ahmad is to watch out for.
The latter has already claimed nine wickets this season and won't mind enhancing his tally.
However, Rahul owns a solid average of 56.28 versus left-arm spinners in IPL. He is likely to back his attacking game against CSK.