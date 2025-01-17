These England bowlers own T20I four-fers versus India
What's the story
The much-anticipated five-match India versus England T20I series will kick off on January 22.
Both teams are gearing up their squads with key players returning and new blood being introduced.
England's T20I record in India is a mix one as they would be raring to enhance their tally.
Here we look at England bowlers with T20I four-fers vs India.
#1
Jade Dernbach - 4/22 in Manchester, 2011
A sterling display from Jade Dernbach helped England scamper home to a six-wicket win in the 2011 Manchester T20I.
Batting first, India were well placed at 104/1 before they were undone by Dernbach's array of slower balls and yorkers as he returned with 4/22 from 3.4 overs.
He claimed key wickets of Parthiv Patel and MS Dhoni as India were folded for 165. England later accomplished the target.
#2
Chris Jordan - 4/27 in Birmingham, 2022
Chris Jordan was excellent with the ball against India in the 2022 Birmingham T20I.
The veteran pacer claimed key wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle overs before trapping tail-enders Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar toward the end.
Jordan was pick of the England bowlers, finishing with 4/27 from his four overs.
Despite his brilliance, India posted 170/8 in their 20 overs and later won by 49 runs.
#3
Jofra Archer - 4/33 in Ahmedabad, 2021
In Jofra Archer, we have another Barbados-born England pacer on this list.
He made headlines with his 4/33 in the 2021 Ahmedabad game.
The speed merchant drew the first blood by trapping Rohit Sharma in the fourth over.
The pacer then restricted the damage by dismissing dashers Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the final five overs.
India still managed to 185/8 as England failed to chase down the target.