BCCI introduces new guidelines for Indian cricketers
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a new set of guidelines, governing travel, spouses, luggage, and personal staff for Indian cricketers.
The board has warned that failure to comply with these rules could result in disciplinary action.
"All players are expected to adhere strictly to the above guidelines," states a document circulated among media personnel.
Disciplinary actions
BCCI's disciplinary measures for non-compliance
The BCCI document further clarifies that any exceptions/deviations from these guidelines must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach.
Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI.
The board also reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player, including sanctioning them from participating in all BCCI-conducted tournaments including IPL, and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under the BCCI Player contract.
Domestic participation
BCCI mandates participation in domestic fixtures
Among the new regulations, the BCCI has made it mandatory for players to participate in domestic fixtures.
The policy document states, "This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure."
The move is aimed at ensuring players' active involvement in domestic cricket and promoting talent growth.
Travel guidelines
BCCI issues new travel directives for players
The BCCI has also laid new directives on team travel.
The document reads, "All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions."
Separate travel with families is discouraged to ensure discipline and team spirit.
Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee.
This comes after players traveled separately on recent tours.
Staff restrictions
BCCI restricts players from carrying personal staff on tours
The BCCI has also been strict against players taking personal staff on tours.
The new guideline reads, "Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI."
This is aimed at keeping the focus on team and reducing the hassle of logistics.
Departure policy
BCCI prohibits early departure post series conclusion
The BCCI has also banned players from leaving early after a series ends.
The policy document reads, "Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned."
This rule is aimed at ensuring unity, promoting team bonding, and preventing disruption to team dynamics.