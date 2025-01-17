What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come out in defense of Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian cricket team.

This comes after a string of dismal performances by the team, including two back-to-back Test series losses.

First, they lost at home to New Zealand (3-0) and then in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (3-1).

Criticism has been rife against Sharma for his abysmal batting form and captaincy skills.