The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended with Australia reclaiming the title after a decade, winning the series 3-1.

The final Test in Sydney saw Australia seal their triumph with a six-wicket win.

Travis Head was the top run-scorer of the series with a stunning 448 runs, including two centuries and one half-century.

However, it was India's Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show in bowling department by taking a record-breaking 32 wickets.