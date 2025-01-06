Records and stats scripted in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
What's the story
The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended with Australia reclaiming the title after a decade, winning the series 3-1.
The final Test in Sydney saw Australia seal their triumph with a six-wicket win.
Travis Head was the top run-scorer of the series with a stunning 448 runs, including two centuries and one half-century.
However, it was India's Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show in bowling department by taking a record-breaking 32 wickets.
Bumrah
Bumrah leads the bowling charts
Bumrah claimed 32 wickets at an average of just over 13 (5W: 3).
Meanwhile, the pacer also matched Harbhajan Singh's record of most wickets in an India-Australia Test series.
Meanwhile, Pat Cummins (25 at 21.36), Scott Boland (21 at 13.19), and Mohammed Siraj (20 at 31.15) are the others to touch the 20-wicket mark in BGT 2024-25.
While Bumrah was the only one with multiple fifers, Cummins, Boland, and Mitchell Starc claimed one five-wicket haul apiece.
Head
Head leads the batting charts
Head scored 448 runs at 56. While he struck at 92.56, no other batter with at least 120 runs had a strike rate of even 70.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (391 at 43.44) and Steve Smith (314 at 34.89) were the others with 300-plus runs.
Head and Smith were the only ones to hit multiple hundreds, two each.
Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Virat Kohli were the other centurions in the series.
Stats
Highest score and best bowling figures
Jaiswal (161 in Perth) and Head (152 in Brisbane) were the only ones to register 150-plus scores in BGT 2024-25.
Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, Head, and Jaiswal recorded the joint-most 50-plus scores in the series, three each.
Boland (6/45 in Sydney), Starc (6/48 in Adelaide), and Bumrah (6/76 in Brisbane) were the bowlers with innings six-fers in the series.
Information
Historic win for Australia
This was Australia's maiden Test series win over India since 2015. In this period, India recorded four Test series triumphs against the Aussies, including two Down Under. Meanwhile, this win also means Australia have sealed a berth in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final, where they will face South Africa.
Stats
Key milestones from Indian players
Kohli became the first visiting batter to complete 12 international tons in Australia (5 in ODIs, 7 in Tests).
The Sydney game saw Mohammed Siraj take his 100th wicket in Test cricket.
In the same match, Pant scored the second-fastest half-century by an Indian, off 29 balls.
Reddy became the first Indian batter to score a century batting at number eight or lower in Australia.
Bumrah
More milestones for Bumrah
During the fourth match in Melbourne, Bumrah became the first-ever bowler to complete 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20.
He also became India's most successful bowler in SENA countries, having taken his tally to 147 wickets.
While Bumrah has nine Test fifers in these nations, no other Indian bowler has even eight.
Leading India in the opening Test, Bumrah recorded the second-best match figures by a visiting captain in Australia (8/72 across 30 overs).
Stats
Key milestones from Australian players
At 19 years and 85 days, Sam Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia.
Smith now has 11 Test tons against India, the most for a batter. He surpassed Joe Root's previous record (10).
During the final game, the veteran also became the sixth Aussie batter to go past 5,000 Test runs at home.
Cummins created history by becoming the first bowler to take 200 wickets in the WTC.