Bumrah's participation in Champions Trophy 2025 uncertain due to injury
What's the story
India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has raised concerns over his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The uncertainty arises from a back injury he suffered during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney.
His absence was heavily felt as Australia registered a six-wicket victory and booked their berth in the World Test Championship Final.
Performance effect
Bumrah's injury impact on India's performance
Notably, Bumrah, who was the leading wicket-taker with 32 dismissals in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, missed the final innings of the fifth Test due to his injury.
Although he underwent scans on Day 2 of the Test match, his participation remained uncertain till Day 3.
He batted for India in their second innings but didn't bowl, leaving a huge void in India's bowling attack.
Fitness worries
Bumrah's fitness concerns ahead of Champions Trophy
RevSportz has reported that Bumrah's fitness concern could be worse than we thought, and it's not just a minor spasm.
"I would like to share about Jasprit Bumrah. It's a bit dicey for him right now. There's a possibility he might miss the Champions Trophy," a journalist said in a video shared on RevSportz Hindi channel.
This uncertainty only adds to India's woes as they gear up for the tournament.
Tournament details
Champions Trophy 2025: India's journey and Bumrah's role
The Champions Trophy 2025 will be held from February 19 to March 9 at three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai.
Team India, who have won two titles in this tournament, will play all their matches (semifinals and finals, if they progress) in Dubai.
They are in Group A with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.