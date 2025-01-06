What's the story

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his discontent with India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and his team after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 to Australia.

It has been a tough start for Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid after India's 2024 T20 World Cup win.

Gavaskar stressed that "questions need to be asked" about the coaching staff's plans and decisions during this tough phase.