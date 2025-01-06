Rishi Dhawan retires from Indian limited-overs cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket.
The 34-year-old cricketer made the decision public after the Vijay Hazare Trophy group stages, where his team Himachal Pradesh failed to progress to the next round.
Despite withdrawing from limited-overs formats, Dhawan has confirmed his participation for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.
Here's more on this.
Career overview
Dhawan's international and IPL career
Dhawan has played four international matches for India, including three ODIs and one T20I, all in 2016.
In the ODIs, he managed to score 12 runs in two innings at an average of 12, and picked just one wicket.
In T20I, he scored one run and picked one wicket.
Despite a short international career, Dhawan has contributed immensely to domestic cricket and IPL.
Retirement statement
Dhawan's retirement announcement and gratitude
In a social media post, Dhawan opened up about his retirement. He wrote, "It's with a heavy heart, even though I have no regrets, that I'd like to announce my retirement from Indian cricket (Limited over)."
He also thanked the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for their support throughout his career.
Domestic achievements
Dhawan's impressive domestic cricket record
In his domestic career, Dhawan has played 134 List A matches, taking 186 wickets at 29.74 and scoring 2906 runs at an average of 38.23, including one century.
In T20s, he has bagged 118 wickets at 26.44 and an economy rate of 7.60 in 135 matches, along with scoring 1740 runs at a strike rate of over121.
One of his career highlights was leading Himachal Pradesh to their maiden domestic title during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the season (2021-22).
Current season
Dhawan's run in ongoing Ranji season
Despite retiring from limited-overs cricket, Dhawan will continue to play First-Class cricket for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.
His team currently sits second in Group B of the tournament and is still in contention for a quarterfinal spot.
Till now, Dhawan has played all five matches for Himachal Pradesh this season, scoring 397 runs at an average of 79.40 and taking 11 wickets at an average of 28.45.