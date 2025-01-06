What's the story

Indian all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket.

The 34-year-old cricketer made the decision public after the Vijay Hazare Trophy group stages, where his team Himachal Pradesh failed to progress to the next round.

Despite withdrawing from limited-overs formats, Dhawan has confirmed his participation for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

