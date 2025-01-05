What's the story

Scott Boland was the chief architect of Australia's six-wicket triumph in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After claiming four wickets in his first outing, the pacer claimed a six-fer.

He hence took 10 wickets in the match, joining cricket legend Glenn McGrath in an elite list.

Meanwhile, Boland's brilliance powered the Aussies to a six-wicket win.