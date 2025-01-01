Summarize Simplifying... In short Darren Lehmann, former Australian cricketer, is optimistic about India's cricket future, praising rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jasprit Bumrah.

Lehmann said no to the prospect of taking the role of India's head coach (Image source: X/@ICC)

Darren Lehmann hails India's cricketing future, praises Bumrah and Jaiswal

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:50 am Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Former Australian head coach and two-time World Cup champion, Darren Lehmann, has backed the future of Indian cricket. This comes amid speculation of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's possible retirements. Lehmann spoke to PTI, where he noted the immense contributions of Kohli and Sharma to Indian cricket over a long period. However, he said no to the prospect of taking the role of India's head coach in future.

Transition phase

Lehmann optimistic about India's cricketing future

Lehmann was optimistic about the transition phase in Indian cricket, saying younger players are starting to step up. He said, "There is so much depth in Indian cricket I won't worry too much." He added that even if Kohli and Sharma retire, there are many talented youngsters ready to take their place. This guarantees that Indian cricket will continue to flourish.

Rising stars

Lehmann praises Jaiswal and Bumrah

Lehmann singled out Yashasvi Jaiswal as the standout performer in the ongoing series against Australia, calling him a "superstar." He also praised Jasprit Bumrah's skills, comparing him to all-time greats like Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath. Lehmann said about Bumrah, "He is the best bowler I have ever seen live." These accolades from Lehmann highlight the rising stars in Indian cricket.

Australian cricket

Lehmann's views on Australia's cricketing future

While talking about the future of Australian cricket, Lehmann was more worried about their batting than bowling. He said that despite key players like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc being in their early to mid-30s, there are plenty of promising youngsters coming up. But he thinks it's the batting lineup which is being tested now.

Coaching decision

Lehmann declines offer to coach Indian national team

Despite his optimistic vision for the future of Indian cricket, Lehmann has refused any chance of coaching the Indian national team. He said, "It would have been an honor to work with the Indian national team but I am done with international cricket." This decision marks a major turning point in Lehmann's career as he opts to develop young talent at a domestic level.