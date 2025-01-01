Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith's stellar performance has put Australia in the lead in the Border-Gavaskar series against India, and he's just 38 runs shy of joining the elite 10,000-run club in Test cricket.

His comeback, marked by back-to-back centuries, has earned him high praise from Allan Border, who ranks him among Australia's finest cricketers.

Smith's potential milestone and the team's chance to secure their first Border-Gavaskar trophy in a decade have set the stage for an exciting final match in Sydney.

Steve Smith scored a century at MCG (Image source: X/@ICC)

Allan Border lauds Steve Smith's performance in BGT 2024-25

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:48 am Jan 01, 202509:48 am

What's the story Australian cricket legend Allan Border has praised Steve Smith's performance in the ongoing Test series against India. He equated Smith with Ricky Ponting, as one of the greatest players he has ever seen play for Australia. Notably, this recognition comes after Smith scored his second century in consecutive Tests during the first innings at MCG, setting up Australia's thrilling fourth Test victory.

Series advantage

Smith's performance puts Australia on verge of series win

Smith's performance has given Australia a 2-1 lead over India, as they head into the final match of the Border-Gavaskar series in Sydney. The Australian team only needs to avoid defeat in this last match to secure their first Border-Gavaskar trophy in 10 years. Smith is also just 38 runs away from becoming the fourth Australian cricketer after Ponting, Border, and Steve Waugh to cross the significant 10,000-run mark in his Test career.

Milestone approach

Smith's journey toward 10,000-run milestone in Test cricket

Only 14 players in Test cricket history have scored over 10,000 runs in their careers. Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar leads with 15,921 runs, while Ponting scored his runs in 168 Tests. Smith has played much lesser matches (113) and has scored 9,962 runs till date. Border believes Smith will be thrilled to reach this milestone at SCG before a large crowd.

Comeback story

Smith's remarkable comeback in Test cricket

Smith's path to this historic achievement is all the more special considering his form and future in Test cricket were under the scanner earlier in the series. Prior to the century in the third Test at Gabba, Smith hadn't scored a Test ton since June 2023 and his average had plummeted to a nine-year low of 56.09. But he showed his class by scoring back-to-back centuries in as many matches.

High praise

Border ranks Smith among Australia's finest cricketers

Further, Border said Smith's recent performances have made him one of Australia's best cricketers, possibly even better than Ponting. "He is right up there. If he is not (number) one, he is two,"Border told The Courier Mail. Border also praised Smith for his distinctive batting style and his dedication to it despite its unorthodoxy. The praise highlights how highly Smith is regarded in Australian cricket.