Summarize Simplifying... In short Steve Smith is returning to his No.4 position in the upcoming Test against India, after a brief stint as opener.

Cameron Green, who was ready to step up as opener, is now sidelined due to a back injury.

Potential replacements for the opener position include Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and rising star Sam Konstas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Green will miss at least six months of cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Cameron Green's potential shift to opener disrupted by back injury

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:32 am Oct 15, 202409:32 am

What's the story Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was contemplating a move to open the batting for Australia in Test cricket. However, a back injury has now ruled him out for the season. The youngster will miss at least six months of cricket due to lower spine surgery, having recently suffered his fifth stress fracture in his lower back. This comes as Australian selectors are on the lookout for an opener for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Team dynamics

Steve Smith's position and Green's potential role

Steve Smith is all set to return to his No.4 position against India, ending his brief Test opener stint after just four matches. As per AAP, change was initiated by Smith himself in discussions with coach Andrew McDonald, as early as August before the England tour where Green was injured. Though he didn't see a significant difference between opening or batting at No.4, Smith felt Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne preferred him batting below them.

Player commitment

Green's readiness to step up as opener

Before his back injury, Green had also said he was ready to move up the order if Smith returned to No.4. "It's always a thought that it may happen, and if it does happen I am very happy to put my hand up and do it," Green told AAP in August. This shows his commitment toward the team and willingness to adapt according to changing team dynamics.

Team prospects

Potential replacements and Green's future

With Green out, Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and rising star Sam Konstas are being eyed as potential openers for the first Test against India on November 22. Former Australia skipper Mark Taylor believes Green's injury could pave the way for Bancroft's Test recall in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India next month.