Steve Smith averages 71.20 versus West Indies in ODIs: Stats

Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Steve Smith played a clutch knock of 79* versus West Indies in the first ODI at the MCG on Friday. Smith shared an unbeaten 149-run stand for the third wicket alongside Cameron Green as the Aussies chased down a 232-run target. West Indies were bowled out for 231 with debutant Xavier Bartlett claiming 4/17. In response, the hosts claimed a massive win.

Smith scores a superb 79*

Smith came to the crease when the Aussies were 83/2 after 11.3 overs with the dismissal of Josh Inglis. He did well and with Green the two played smart cricket without any troubles. It was a positive knock from Smith's blade, who faced 79 balls for his 79*. He smashed eight fours. Smith continued his merry form against WI in ODIs.

Career-best score versus West Indies

Smith has raced to 5,435 runs at 44.18. He hit his 33rd fifty, besides owning 12 tons. At home, Smith averages 58.52. He slammed his 13th fifty on home soil. He has amassed 2,692 runs at home. Versus WI, Smith averages a whopping 71.20. He registered his fourth fifty. Smith has scored 356 runs from six innings versus WI. 79* is his best score.

How did the match pan out?

West Indies were off to a poor start and were reduced to 59/4. Bartlett claimed three scalps upfront. Keacy Carty and Roston Chase then added 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Australia hit back and bowled the Windies out for 231. In response, Inglis (65) set the base. Green and Smith hit match-winning unbeaten fifties to help their side win.