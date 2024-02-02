Suyash Prabhudessai hammered his fifth First-Class century

What's the story Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai continued his exceptional form on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The star batter hammered his fifth First-Class century while slamming his third ton of the ongoing season. Prabhudessai reached his ton in 186 balls as his 107-run knock was studded with 17 boundaries. Goa were 233/5 in the first innings when Prabhudessai was dismissed.

An authoritative knock from Prabhudessai

Goa lost their first two wickets early on as Prabhudessai consolidated with Krishnamurthy Siddharth. The duo added 144 runs together and complimented each other brilliantly until Siddharth was dismissed for 69 runs. Prabhudessai added 48 runs with skipper Darshan Misal, taking Goa's total beyond the 200-run mark. Eventually, he was dismissed by Ajith Ram just after reaching his triple-figure mark.

Prabhudessai is in fiery form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

The 26-year-old is among the three batters who have accomplished 500-plus runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. Prabhudessai began the season slowly against Tripura before hammering his season-high score of 197 against Chandigarh. He slammed a match-saving 147* against Karnataka in the second innings before clobbering another ton against Tamil Nadu. Currently, Prabhudessai is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

A look at Prabhudessai's First-Class numbers

Playing his 31st First-Class match, the dasher has amassed 2,145 runs at an average of above 46. Notably, Prabhudessai has amassed five centuries along with 10 fifties in the red-ball cricket. Interestingly, three of his five career tons have come in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. His highest FC score of 212 came against Rajasthan last season.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Goa could only compile 241 runs in the first innings thanks to Prabhudessai's brilliant century and Siddharth's 69. They added 144 runs together. Apart from these two batters, none of them stood out for Goa. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu skipper Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers with 4/73 while Ram claimed 3/46.