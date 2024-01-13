Ranji Trophy 2024: Suyash Prabhudessai shines with 197 versus Chandigarh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:24 pm Jan 13, 202403:24 pm

Prabhudessai fell three runs short of his second double century in First-Class cricket (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai played a brilliant knock against Chandigarh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The youngster was unbeaten at 124 at Stumps on Day 1 and he added 73 runs on Day 2 before falling three runs short of his double-century. This was Prabhudessai's third First-Class century. His 197-run knock was laced with 18 boundaries and a six. Goa were 420/6 when was dismissed.

A fine innings from Prabudessai

Prabhudessai started patiently as he added 79 runs with his opening partner Ishaan Gadekar. Later, he stitched a brilliant 149-run stand with Krishnamurthy Siddharth. Following Siddharth's departure he added 63 runs with Rahul Tripathi. Lastly, Prabudessai laced a 104-run partnership with skipper Darshan Misal, taking the total beyond the 400-run mark. Eventually, he fell to part-time bowler Kunal Mahajan just ahead of his double-century.

Prabhudessai had a brilliant 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The 26-year-old was Goa's highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Prabhudessai compiled 471 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 42.81. He slammed two fifties and a big century last season. Prabhudessai hammered his career-best First-Class score of 212 against Rajasthan in the last Ranji Trophy campaign. The batter has carried that form into this season.

A look at Prabhudessai's First-Class numbers

Playing his 28th First-Class encounter, Prabhudessai has compiled 1,848 runs at an average above 41. Besides slamming three centuries in this format, the 26-year-old has clobbered 10 fifties. He made his FC debut for Goa in 2018 and has gradually developed as a star batter for them. He has transformed into an opener this season. Prabhudessai represents Goa in all three formats.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first Goa have piled up the runs in the first innings at Porvorim. Openers Prabhudessai and Gadekar (45) added 79 runs together. Later, Siddharth (77) and Prabhudessai carried on with a 149-run partnership. Handy contributions from Tripathi (40) and Mishal (46) helped Goa cross the 400-run mark. Currently, Deepraj Gaonkar (29*) and Arjun Tendulkar (28*) are at the crease as Goa are 475/6.