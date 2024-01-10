52-year-old Mumbai man dies during cricket match: Details here

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 01:04 pm Jan 10, 202401:04 pm

The incident transpired at Matunga Gymkhana

In a disturbing piece of news, a 52-year-old businessman from Bhayandar passed away while playing cricket in Matunga, Mumbai. The deceased, Jayesh Chunnilal Savla, was struck by a ball (behind the ear), which left him unconscious. He was reportedly fielding when a ball from an adjacent pitch flew and struck him. Savla was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Here is the official statement

According to the police officials, the incident transpired around 5pm on January 8 (Monday) at Matunga Gymkhana. "There were two matches taking place on the same ground, and while Savla was fielding for his team, a ball that was hit by a batsman from another match suddenly hit him on his head due to which he fell unconscious," an official said.

Two concurrent cricket matches at same venue

According to NDTV, two matches were being played simultaneously in the Kutchhi Visa Oswal Vikas Legend Cup, a T20 tournament for people aged 50 or more, at Matunga Gymkhana. The authorities organized two concurrent cricket matches at the same venue due to time and space issues. Notably, the police filed an accidental death report before ordering an autopsy.

A look at the key details

As per a Times of India report, the incident occurred when Salva was fielding during the match. His back was toward the adjacent Dadar Parsi Colony Sporting Club ground when a ball flew and struck him behind the ear. Savla was rushed to the Lion Tarachand Hospital and declared dead before admission. He died with a severe head injury, the police said.

Untimely deaths in cricket

Savla's unfortunate and untimely death evoked memories of several prominent cricketers who similarly left the world. In 2014, Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes was struck (in the neck) by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match. He suffered a hemorrhage before passing away. The late Raman Lamba was hit on the head while fielding at short leg during a tournament in Dhaka (1998).