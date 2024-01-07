Ranji Trophy 2024: Abhishek Sharma slams 91 versus Karnataka

Abhishek Sharma hammered his fifth First-Class fifty (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Punjab's Abhishek Sharma played a decisive knock on Day 3 against Karnataka in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He hammered 91 runs in his side's second innings. He added 192 runs for the opening wicket alongside Prabhsimran Singh (100). Abhishek scored 26 in the first innings before missing out on a ton in the second. Punjab were cruising along at 192/0 before losing both openers.

An authoritative knock from Abhishek

After missing out in the first outing, Abhishek was determined to make it count in the second innings. He batted with patience and punished the loose balls. He hammered nine boundaries and three maximums. He added 192 runs with his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh. However, Abhishek fell nine runs short of his second First-Class century. He was knocked over by part-time spinner Ravikumar Samarth.

A look at Abhishek's First-Class career

Playing his 21st First-Class match, Abhishek is closing in on 1,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The 23-year-old owns 989 runs at an average of over 31. He slammed his fifth FC fifty. Primarily a limited-overs cricketer, Abhishek has adapted well in red-ball cricket after making his FC debut for Punjab in 2017. Abhishek has also scalped 17 wickets in FC cricket.

Abhishek smashed his maiden century in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Abhishek managed 292 runs from seven matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy at an average of 36.50. The dasher hammered a solitary ton while also registering a fifty. He will aim for more consistency this season.

Abhishek enjoyed a brilliant 2023 SMAT

The youngster was at his dominant best as he finished last the second-highest run-getter in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 485 runs from 10 matches at an average of 48.50. The dasher maintained a 192.46 strike rate while slamming two centuries and three fifties. He was only behind Riyan Parag's tally of 510 runs. Abhishek was crucial in Punjab's 2023 SMAT triumph.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Punjab were bundled out for only 152 in the first innings as Vasuki Koushik claimed his career-best figures of 7/41. In reply, Karnataka compiled a mammoth total of 514/8d courtesy of centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey. Trailing by 362 runs, Punjab started brilliantly at 192/0 before they lost both their openers. Naman Dhir and Mandeep Singh are steadying the ship.