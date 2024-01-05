Rahul Singh becomes the second-fastest Indian double-centurion in FC cricket

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rahul Singh becomes the second-fastest Indian double-centurion in FC cricket

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:57 pm Jan 05, 202402:57 pm

Rahul Singh reached the 200-run mark in 143 deliveries

Rahul Singh was the star for Hyderabad on Day 1 against Nagaland in the 2024 Ranji Trophy season. He became the first batter to slam a double ton in this season. It was Rahul's career-best score and maiden double-century in First-Class cricket. He hammered 214 runs off 157 balls, smashing nine sixes and 23 boundaries. Hyderabad were 353/3 when he was dismissed.

2/5

A memorable knock from Rahul

After losing Rohit Rayudu early on, Rahul came to the crease and stitched a 227-run partnership along with Tanmay Agarwal. Rahul was the aggressor in that massive stand. After Agarwal's dismissal, Rahul continued his exploits as he added 118 runs with Tilak Varma. He maintained his aggressive approach throughout the knock as he reached the 200-run mark in 143 balls. Khrievitso Kense dismissed him.

3/5

Second-fastest double-century by an Indian in First-Class cricket

Rahul brought up his maiden First-Class 200 with a six. He reached the milestone in 143 deliveries, making him the second-fastest Indian double-centurion in FC cricket. Among Indians, Ravi Shastri remains at the summit with his 123-ball double-century for Bombay against Baroda (1985).

4/5

Rahul completes 3,000 FC runs

Rahul featured in his maiden Ranji Trophy appearance for Hyderabad as he switched alliances from Services. With this knock, he also completed 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Overall, he owns 3,141 runs from 43 FC matches at an average of over 41. He has amassed nine centuries and 15 fifties in this format. As mentioned, his 214-run knock is his career-best score.

5/5

Rahul had a decent 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season for Services

Rahul was the highest run-getter for Services in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, hammering 505 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.84. The southpaw slammed a solitary hundred besides hammering three fifties last season. No other Services batter touched the 450-run mark.