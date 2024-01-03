Pakistan's Agha Salman slams his second successive fifty against Australia

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi

Salman has been in decent form in this series (Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman slammed a valiant fifty against Australia in the first innings of the third and final Test in Sydney. He played with intent and scored 53 off 67 balls, a knock laced with eight boundaries. His knock is of great significance as Pakistan had suffered a top-order collapse. Meanwhile, this was his second successive fifty in this series.

A fine knock from Salman

Salman arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 96/5. He joined forces with Mohammad Rizwan (88) as the duo led Pakistan's fight back with a 94-run stand for the sixth wicket. Salman continued to bat well after Rizwan's departure as he took Pakistan past the 200-run mark. He eventually fell to Mitchell Starc soon after completing his fifty.

A look at Salman's Test numbers

Playing his 12th Test match, Salman has amassed 809 runs at 44.94. Besides six fifties, the 30-year-old has hammered two centuries in this format. His highest Test score of 132* came against Sri Lanka while his other ton came against New Zealand. This was his second successive fifty against Australia as he scored 50 in the final innings of the Melbourne Test.

Key details of Salman's Test career

Salman made his Test debut in July 2022 against Sri Lanka in Galle. He impressed the selectors with two fifties in his first five innings. Meanwhile, the ongoing series is Salman's maiden Test assignment outside Asia. He has raced to 141 runs across five innings. Salman is also a handy off-spinner, having taken 10 wickets in the format to date.