Decoding the fastest speedsters to complete 100 ODI wickets

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:58 pm Nov 01, 202301:58 pm

Shaheen Afridi became the fastest speedster to complete 100 ODI wickets (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pakistan ace Shaheen Afridi completed his 100 ODI wickets in the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He became the fastest pacer to accomplish the feat while being the third-fastest overall. It took the speedster 51 games to complete 100 ODI wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens. Here we decode the fastest pacers to achieve 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

Brett Lee

Brett Lee was not only fierce with his speed but was also exceptional in picking up wickets. The Aussie speedster accomplished his 100 ODI wickets in just 55 games. He owns nine fifers in this format, which is the joint-third highest and only behind Muthiah Muralidaran and Waqar Younis. Lee is Australia's joint-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman achieved the feat of 100 ODI wickets in only 54 games. He completed the achievement in the 2019 World Cup clash against Pakistan. Overall, Mustafizur has amassed 160 wickets in 100 ODIs at an average of 25.38. The southpaw owns five fifers in this format, more than any other Bangladesh bowler. His best ODI figures of 6/43 came against India in 2015.

Shane Bond

Hailed as one of the best pacers of his time, Shane Bond claimed 100 ODI wickets in only 54 matches. The Kiwi speedster would often rattle batters with his pace as he accumulated 147 scalps in 82 matches at 20.88. Bond's best figures of 6/19 came against India in 2009. The pacer's career was cut short due to persistent injury problems.

Mitchell Starc

One of the greatest pacers of the modern generation, Mitchell Starc completed 100 ODI wickets in 52 matches. He achieved the feat against SL in 2016 and is the second-fastest pacer to the achievement. Starc is also the fastest to 200 ODI wickets as he completed that feat in 102 matches. Overall, he has amassed 227 wickets in just 117 ODIs with nine fifers.

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen scripted history when he dismissed Tanzid Hasan and became the fastest pacer to complete 100 ODI wickets. He is the third-fastest to the achievement, only behind Sandeep Lamichhane (41) and Rashid Khan (44). However, he is the fastest to 100 wickets among Pakistan bowlers, breaking Saqlain Mushtaq's record of 53 ODIs. Overall, Shaheen has accumulated 102 wickets in 51 matches at 22.82.