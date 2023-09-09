Michael Neser added to Australia's squad for South Africa ODIs

Michael Neser added to Australia's squad for South Africa ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 09, 2023 | 02:05 pm 2 min read

Neser has played just two ODIs so far (Source: X/@ICC)

Michael Neser has been added to Australia's squad for the ongoing five-match ODI series against hosts South Africa. The pacer has been called up as left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who was added to the ODI squad as a replacement for Mitchell Starc, has sustained a minor hamstring injury. Neser has played just two ODI matches for Australia. Here are further details.

Here is what Tony Dodemaide said

With the likes of Starc, Johnson, and regular ODI skipper Pat Cummins being unavailable due to injuries, Neser will provide an extra fast-bowling option. "'[He] is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour," selector Tony Dodemaide said. Meanwhile, Johnson will continue to be with the ODI squad.

Here are Neser's stats

Neser, 33, has two ODI caps to his name, which came in the 2018 England tour. He returned with two wickets at an expensive economy rate of 7.19. Overall in List A cricket, he owns 80 wickets in 63 games (ER: 5.24). With the bat, the bowling all-rounder has clobbered 773 runs at 22.08. Meanwhile, Neser has also taken seven wickets in two Tests.

Australia grappling with injuries

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is less than a month away and Australia are grappling with multiple injury issues. Starc (groin), Cummins (wrist), Steve Smith (wrist) and Glenn Maxwell (ankle) are in recovery stage. Young all-rounder Cameron Green was added to the list, having suffered a concussion during the first ODI against South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne came in as his concussion substitute.

Australia 1-0 South Africa

The opening game was a low-scoring thriller as the Aussies won by three wickets, having chased down 223. Chasing 223, the Aussies were reduced to 113/7 and looked entirely down and out. However, Labuschagne (80*) and Ashton Agar (48*) powered them over the line. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will host the second ODI on Saturday (September 9).

