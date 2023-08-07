Mitchell Marsh named Australia's captain for SA T20Is: Decoding stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 10:18 am 3 min read

Marsh has not led in international cricket before (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mitchell Marsh has been named Australia's T20I captain for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The three-match series gets underway on August 30. The all-rounder is expected to lead the team in the five-T20I series against hosts India as well in September though the squad for the same is yet to be announced. Here we decode Marsh's stats.

Why does this story matter?

The post of Australia's T20I captain got vacated following Aaron Finch's retirement earlier this year. The Aussies are yet to name their full-time T20I skipper. Notably, the next ICC T20 World Cup will be played in June 2024. Marsh seems the front-runner to lead the Aussies at the event. Meanwhile, the South Africa T20I series will mark Marsh's maiden leadership assignment in Australian colors.

Bailey backs Marsh

Selection chairman George Bailey has backed veteran Marsh to come good in the leadership role. "Mitch has long been a senior player within the white-ball structure, with this an opportunity for him to add to his leadership skills at international level," he said. "We look forward to him taking that step in South Africa," the former Aussie captain added.

Marsh's instrumental role in 2021 T20 WC triumph

Marsh's international career was revived in 2021 as he started batting at number three in T20Is. After impressing in several bilateral T20I series, he played an instrumental role in powering the Aussies to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title in 2021. The all-rounder was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand for scoring an unbeaten 50-ball 77.

Here are Marsh's T20I numbers

Marsh has returned with 1,086 runs in 46 T20Is at 29.35. His strike rate reads 127.01. The tally includes six fifties with 77* being his best score. With his right-arm pace, he has scalped just 15 T20I wickets at an economy of 7.90. Overall in 162 T20 appearances, he has returned with 3,821 runs at 31.57 and 82 wickets at 24.96.

Decoding his leadership credentials

Marsh has previously led Perth Scorchers in 21 Big Bash League (BBL) games between 2014 and 2020. He returned with 560 runs in these games at an average of 35. With the ball, he claimed just seven wickets. The all-rounder won just seven and lost 14 games as the Scorchers skipper with his win percentage being a paltry 33.3.

Senior players rested for SA T20Is

On expected lines, Australia have rested several prominent players for SA T20Is. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and David Warner have been given a breather following the thrilling Ashes 2023. Steve Smith, who enjoyed a sensational BBL 2022-23, has been included. Ashton Agar will miss the T20I series due to a calf strain but will be available for the ODI series.

BBL stars given chances

Meanwhile, South Australia left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson has earned a maiden international call-up. Uncapped all-rounders Aaron Hardie and Matt Short have also been named in the T20I squad. These youngsters have made a significant mark in the BBL and would be raring to replicate their heroics at the highest level. Veteran left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff has also returned to the team.

Australia T20 squad vs South Africa

Australia T20 squad vs South Africa: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

