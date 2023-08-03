Team India plays its 200th T20I: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 03, 2023 | 10:35 pm 1 min read

India achieved the milestone in the first of the five-match series versus West Indies (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team is playing its 200th T20I on Thursday. India achieved the milestone in the first of the five-match series versus West Indies. India have become the second side after Pakistan to feature in 200 matches in the 20-over format. Notably, India played their first match in the 20-over format against South Africa back in December 2006. Here's more.

Breaking down India's run in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, from 199 matches to date, India have won 127, besides losing 63 times. One match has been tied and three games were won post a tie (not included in total wins). Meanwhile, five matches have had no results.

