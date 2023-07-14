Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Test series: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023 | 10:18 am 3 min read

The two-Test series gets underway on July 16 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka are gearing up to host Pakistan in a two-Test series, starting July 16 in Galle. The opener will mark the start of both teams' campaigns in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle. An enthralling contest is on the cards as Pakistan have several prominent players while SL will enjoy the home advantage. Here is the statistical preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

Pakistan are slightly ahead of Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record, having won 21 of the 57 Tests in this rivalry. While the Lankans prevailed 17 times, the remaining 19 matches were drawn. Since 2010, however, SL have won eight out of the 20 Tests against Pakistan while losing six. The remaining six matches were drawn.

Pakistan's record in Sri Lanka

Though SL are not among the top Test teams going around, they have fared pretty well in home conditions. On SL soil, Pakistan have eight wins and nine defeats in 25 Tests. SL hosted two Tests against Pakistan last year as well and the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Since 2021, SL have won home Test series against West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland.

Their performances in the last WTC cycle

With five wins, six defeats and a drawn affair, Sri Lanka finished the last WTC cycle with a PCT of 44.44. They were fifth in the standings and would like to put up a better show. Meanwhile, Pakistan could win just four of their 13 Tests in the last cycle and finished at the seventh place (4 draws). They had a PCT of 38.10.

Here are SL's key performers

Since 2021, SL skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has hammered 1,972 Test runs at an excellent average of 59.75. Dinesh Chandimal has scored 1,244 Test runs in this period at 59.23. Earlier this year, Prabath Jayasuriya became the quickest spinner to take 50 Test wickets, accomplishing the feat in seven games. Ramesh Mendis got the same landmark in 11 games, the joint-second-fastest for a SL bowler.

Here are Pakistan's key performers

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has made a stunning start to his Test career, claiming 28 wickets at 33.64 in his first four Tests. Mohammad Nawaz claimed 10 wickets in the two-Test series against SL last year. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 271 at 67.75 in that series. Sarfaraz Ahmed crossed the 50-run mark in his last four Test outings.

Here are the approaching milestones

Shaheen Afridi requires a solitary wicket to complete 100 wickets in Test matches. Kusal Mendis (3,938) can accomplish the 4,000-run mark in Sri Lanka whites. Angelo Mathews (1,458) can become just the third SL player to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. Sarfaraz is eight shy of completing 3,000 runs in Test cricket. Imam-ul-Haq (1,417) can get to 1,500 Test runs.

