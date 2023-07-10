Sports

BANW vs INDW: Can hosts make a turnaround against India?

BANW vs INDW: Can hosts make a turnaround against India?

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 03:30 pm 3 min read

India have won 12 out of 14 WT20Is against Bangladesh (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian women's cricket team will look to wrap up the WT20I series when they will take the field against Bangladesh Women in the second WT20I on July 11 in Mirpur. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team won the first match by seven wickets and will look to carry the same momentum. Meanwhile, the hosts will look to put up some fight, unlike the first WT20I.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium will host this fixture on July 11 from 1.30pm IST. The pitch is on the slower side, and batting here in WT20Is hasn't been easy. The average first innings score in WT20Is at this venue reads 107 runs. Due to the slowness, spinners will dominate the proceedings There is no telecast of this match, but fans can live-stream it on FanCode.

A look at the head-to-head record

India have had the upper hand in their WT20I outings against Bangladesh. The Indian eves have won 12 out of 14 encounters against Bangladesh. The last time Bangladesh won against India in WT20Is was back in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the WT20 Asia Cup final. The hosts have never defeated India at home. They have lost all their six WT20Is in Bangladesh.

India introduce fresh faces; Bangladesh aim to punch above weight

The first WT20I saw the debuts of Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha. Both the debutants impressed thoroughly with the ball. We can expect more of them in these games. Meanwhile, Bangladesh under the leadership of Nigar Sultana will aim for a comeback by winning the second clash. It will be a daunting task but they will hope they don't go down without a fight.

A look at the probable line-ups

Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shathi Rani Bormon, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (captain & wicket-keeper), Shorna Akhter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akhter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akhter, Sultana Khatun, and Rabeya Khatun. India Women Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha.

A look at the key performers

Harmanpreet has slammed 338 runs against Bangladesh in 13 WT20Is at 37.55. Overall, she is the fourth-highest run-getter in this format. Nigar has amassed 1,463 runs in 77 WT20Is. She is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in WT20Is. Salma has scalped 12 wickets in 14 WT20Is against India. She is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in WT20Is (84). Mandhana has hammered 2,840 runs in 117 WT20Is.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nigar Sultana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sobhana Mostary, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, and Sultana Khatun. Fantasy option 2: Smriti Mandhana (c), Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nigar Sultana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sobhana Mostary, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun (vc), Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, and Sultana Khatun.

Share this timeline