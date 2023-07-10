Sports

Virat Kohli averages 43.26 against West Indies in Tests: Stats

Virat Kohli owns two Tests tons against WI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli will like to make his bat talk as India kick-start their campaign in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle with a two-Test series against West Indies, starting on July 12. The veteran batter has been on multiple tours of WI and hence is well versed with the conditions. He has also enjoyed tackling Caribbean bowlers in red-ball cricket. Here is more.

Test debut in 2011

Kohli made his Test debut in the 2011 tour of West Indies, where he could not make a significant mark. In three Tests, he could only hammer 76 runs at 15.20 with his highest score being 30. His maiden Test fifty came later that year during the home series against none other than WI. The batter has not looked back since then.

His overall numbers against WI

Overall, Kohli has played 14 Tests against the Caribbean team in which he has returned with 822 runs at an average of 43.26. The tally includes two tons and as many as five fifties. Notably, his maiden Test double-ton was also recorded against West Indies in the 2016 Antigua Test. He scored a match-winning 283-ball 200 in that game.

Three Test tours of West Indies

Kohli has previously been on three Test tours of WI. As mentioned, he failed miserably in his maiden Test series in 2011. With 251 runs at 62.75, he was the top-scorer of the 2016 series. In 2019, he scored 136 runs in two Tests at 34. Overall, he has returned with 463 runs in nine Tests in the Caribbean Islands at 35.61.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Kohli has raced to 8,479 runs in 109 Tests at 48.73. The tally includes 28 tons and as many fifties. Seven of his tons have been converted into double-tons. With 932 at 32.13, he was India's highest run-getter in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. He managed scores of 14 and 49 in his last Test assignment, the WTC final against Australia last month.

