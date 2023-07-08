Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes first Bangladesh player to complete 250 ODIs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 08, 2023 | 01:53 pm 2 min read

Mushfiqur is Bangladesh's second-highest run-getter in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has scripted yet another milestone as he has become the first Bangladesh player to appear in 250 ODI matches. The second ODI against visitors Afghanistan on Saturday (July 8) marked his milestone. Mushfiqur will be determined to perform well as the Tigers stand in a do-or-die game, having lost the opener by 17 runs (DLS method). Here are further details.

Most-capped player for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur made his ODI debut back in August 2006 and did not take long in cementing his place in the team. The right-handed batter has contributed with regular runs in the middle-order and his wicket-keeping abilities make him an even greater asset. He has so far represented Bangladesh in four ICC Cricket World Cups, in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Second-most ODI runs for BAN

Mushfiqur has so far hammered 7,188 runs at a brilliant average of 37.05. The tally includes nine tons and 44 fifties with his highest score being 144. Only Tamim Iqbal (8,313) owns more ODI runs among Bangladesh players. Earlier this year, Mushfiqur slammed a 60-ball 100* against Ireland, the fastest ton for a Bangladesh batter in the format.

Fifth most appearances as keeper

Meanwhile, 236 of Mushfiqur's ODI appearances have come as a keeper. Only Kumar Sangakkara (360), MS Dhoni (350), Mark Boucher (294), and Adam Gilchrist (282) have played more ODI matches as designated wicket-keepers. His tally of 6,647 ODI runs as a keeper is only fourth to Sangakkara (13,341), Dhoni (10,773), and Gilchrist (9,410).

His tally behind the stumps

As far as his keeping credentials are concerned, the 36-year-old has affected 265 dismissals in the format, only behind Sangakkara (482), Gilchrist (472), Dhoni (444), Boucher (424), and Moin Khan (287). Mushfiqur's tally includes 212 catches and a total of 53 stumpings. Meanwhile, Khaled Mashud (126) is the only other player to keep for Bangladesh in more than 15 ODIs.

