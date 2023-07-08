Sports

BCCI announces change in rules for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 08, 2023 | 12:35 pm 2 min read

Bowlers can now bowl two bouncers in an over (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced some new rules for the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Bowlers will now be allowed to deliver two bouncers in an over. Teams will now have to submit their playing XIs and the four substitutes before the toss. There is also a tweak to the Impact-player rule. Here is more.

Two bouncers in an over

To even out the contest between the bat and the ball, bowlers will now be allowed to bowl an extra bouncer. BCCI confirmed the same in a statement after its 19th Apex Council meeting held in Mumbai on Friday (July 7). This new rule can immensely benefit pacers who can use the short delivery to their advantage.

Changes in the Impact-Player rule

Last season saw the introduction of the Impact-Player rule in SMAT. The new player was only allowed to come in before the 14th over of either innings. However, from now onward, both teams can introduce the impact player at any point in the game, like it was in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Teams to be submitted before toss

The other change would see both teams announce their playing XIs and four substitute players before the toss. In the IPL, captains were allowed to bring two sheets for the toss and finalize their XI afterward. Meanwhile, the prominent T20 competition is scheduled to be held from October 16 to November 6 this year. Mumbai would step in as defending champions.

Indian cricket teams to participate in Asian Games

Meanwhile, the participation of India's men's and women's cricket teams in the 2023 Asian Games was also finalized in the prominent meeting. While the women's team would be a full-fledged one, BCCI will second a second-string men's team with the multi-sport event overlapping with the ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. Only players not participating in the WC will play in the Asian Games.

