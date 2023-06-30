Sports

Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead India at Asian Games: Report

Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead India at Asian Games: Report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 30, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

Dhawan last played for India in December last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Discarded opener Shikhar Dhawan could make a return to the Indian team later this year. As per PTI, the southpaw is likely to lead India in the Asian Games in September-October. With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place in October-November, India are likely to send a second-string team. VVS Laxman is likely to be named India's head coach. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

For the first time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly agreed to send its men's and women's teams in the Asian games. An official confirmation on the same is yet to come. The matches will be played in the T20 format. The games will not get international recognition as they will not come under the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Team India to have a packed schedule

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Meanwhile, the ODI World Cup gets underway on October 5 on Indian soil. Prior to the WC, Team India will be seen in the Asia Cup, which will take place between August 31 and September 17. Hence, the regular players are unlikely to be available for the multi-sport event.

Dhawan last played for India in December 2022

Dhawan last played for India in the away ODI series against Bangladesh in December last year. A poor run in the series and the rise of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan meant he was dropped from the side. He had already fallen out of favor from the Test and T20I teams. The 37-year-old, however, was among the runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Here are his white-ball numbers

'Dhawan, who made his ODI debut in 2010, has so far scored 6,793 runs in 167 ODIs at 44.11 (100s: 17, 50s: 39). In 68 T20I appearances, he has scored 1,759 runs at a strike rate of 126.36 (50s: 11). Meanwhile, the southpaw is not new to the leadership role, having led India in 12 ODIs and three T20Is.

Share this timeline